Mayfair 020 7125 1400 | Maldon 01621 879579

Ferrari Dino 246 GT L-Series.

Just arrived, a very early 246 GT L-Series in the rare colour combination of Rosso Dino 20-R-350 with Blue Trim. This exceptionally original example was delivered new to Italy in March 1970 and is one of only 355 L-Series cars and one of only 314 (of all series) produced in this colour combination. Retaining its early central locking magnesium Cromodora wheels, original paint and well-preserved interior, this wonderful, unrestored, example has covered only 17,000 kilometres from new, having previously formed part of a major international collection for many years. Consequently it has excellent provenance and retains a full set of numbers that match the factory build sheets. Having recently benefitted from a full JD Classics program of recommissioning, this delightfully preserved Dino is now ready to enjoy. Please contact us for further details.