Ferrari Dino 308 GT4 Coupe 1975

car description

Ferrari Dino 308 GT4 1975 in very good original condition 1975 Ferrari Dino 308 GT4 in very good condition. The car is fully original, driven 62.000 miles from new. Very well maintained, will be delivered with new service. Car was originally delivered in Arizona and straight imported by us, so without rust. Car has USA title and document import duties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import duties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.