Ferrari DINO 246 GTS

Vehicle Description 1973 Dino 246 GTS. Presented in Rosso Corsa with Tan leather and Tan carpets. One of 235 UK RHD cars ever built. This striking example still retains the original tool kit, jack kit, leather wallet, original Dino manuals, Blue warranty card and Green dealership booklet. Also complimented with a huge history file of invoices, previous vehicle valuation letters, along with photographs documenting works carried out on this splendid example with history of the car dating back to 1975. Known by The Ferrari Centre since 2012, Please call our sales team for an accurate overview.