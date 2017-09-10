Ferrari Dino 246 GTS Ferrari

car description

Order number-0114 was placed on the Wednesday 1st November 1972 with Maranello Concessionaires Ltd by the South West Ferrari and Dino dealers, Dick Lovett for a 246 GTS finished in marrone Dino metallizato 106-M-73 (one of 215 246's so finished)with beige 430 trim with beige carpets and electric windows, in turn Maranello Concessionaires Ltd placed the order -D/380 with the factory the same day for January 1973 production. which was acknowledged two weeks later. The car was completed and invoiced by the factory on the 13th February 1973 for delivery to Maranello Concessionaires Ltd by truck. In turn Dick Lovett were invoiced for the car by Maranello Concessionaires Ltd on Monday 2nd April 1973.First registered on Tuesday 17th April 1973 to a 29 year old dentist and latterly successful national British rally driver, Mr Malcolm Patrick. Mr Patrick apparently resisted Peter Lovett's best efforts to sell him a 365 GTB/4 Daytona instead! The list price was £5605.81 plus metallic paint £114.79 plus delivery charges number plates and road tax. During Mr Patricks ownership, the car, it was maintained by Tony Jones of AVJ Developments in Pershore, Worcestershire. (AVJ were appointed officia