Ferrari - Dino 246 GT

Ferrari has been manufacturing mid-engined sports cars for the best part of 50 years, and all of these Ferraris can all be traced back to one model - the Dino. The Dino name was intended to apply to all Ferrari-built cars that did not use a V12 engine. It was named after Enzo Ferrari’s son, Alfredo - or ‘Alfredino’ - who had spearheaded Ferrari’s development of the Dino V6 engine for racing. The marque was launched with the Ferrari Dino 206 GT, which used a lightweight aluminum body and an aluminium block 2.0-litre Fiat-built V6 mounted transversely behind the driver. In 1969, the Dino 246 GT arrived, replacing the expensive aluminium used in its predecessor with a cast iron block 2.4-litre V6 and steel body panels. I n total, just 451 right-hand-drive Dino 246 GT models were imported to the UK between 1969 and 1974. This beautiful Dino is presented in the popular and handsome combination of bright red (Rosso Chiaro) with full black vinyl (Nero Plastica), and has the popular factory-fit electric windows. The Dino was first registered in London in August 1972, and we understand that the first owner was 1971 Italian Grand Prix winner, Peter Gethin. The car was purchased from Mr Gethi