Ferrari - Dino 208 GT4 - 1976

Details:- valid inspection: no;- Number plates and documents: Italian- Owners: 3;- engine: 1991 ccDescription:"In 1975, as a result of the energy crisis that hit Europe, Italy introduced a fiscal burden for cars equipped with engines greater than 2000 cm³. Ferrari decided to add the 208 GT4 to the 308 GT4 moved by the same V8, but with reduced displacement to 1991 cm³ (180 HP). So succeeding in avoiding tax burdens in force in the Italian market, where it was intended toThe engine of Dino 208 GT4 is the world's smallest mass-produced V8, with a balance between power and considerable displacement for its timeFerrari - Dino 208 GT4 Bertone 2.0 V8, never crashed. The paint is in good general condition, already been repainted. Non-series wheels and steering, excellent and original interior Non-smoking vehicle.Shipping throughout Italy (except islands) with 400 Euros. Delivery to the islands is negotiable.The car can be picked up and viewed in Piacenza.