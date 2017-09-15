Ferrari - Dino 208 GT4 - 1976

Details:- valid inspection: no;- Number plates and documents: Italian- Owners: 3;- engine: 1991 ccDescription:"In 1975, as a result of the energy crisis that hit Europe, Italy introduced a fiscal burden for cars equipped with engines greater than 2000 cm³. Ferrari decided to add the 208 GT4 to the 308 GT4 moved by the same V8, but with reduced displacement to 1991 cm³ (180 HP). So succeeding in avoiding tax burdens in force in the Italian market, where it was intended toThe engine of Dino 208 GT4 is the world's smallest mass-produced V8, with a balance between power and considerable displacement for its timeFerrari - Dino 208 GT4 Bertone 2.0 V8, never crashed. The paint is in good general condition, already been repainted. Non-series wheels and steering, excellent and original interior Non-smoking vehicle.Shipping throughout Italy (except islands) with 400 Euros. Delivery to the islands is negotiable.The car can be picked up and viewed in Piacenza.
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom
Artcurial has announced total sales of €31,944,484 for the first of this...
Peter Grant managed the most successful rock and roll band of the 1970s ...