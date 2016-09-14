Ferrari > Daytona

car description

Variant: 365 GTB/4 Dick Lovett are delighted to present this Salon Prive Concourse winning 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB, presented in Rosso Bordeaux with a Nero Leather interior.



Affectionately known as the Daytona, we are confident that this is one of THE best examples on the market today.



This rare example of the Daytona with a Plexiglass nose has covered just short of 45,000 miles and also has the ultra-rare factory order for air conditioning.



This car has a superb history file and even comes complete with the original tool kit, delivery manuals and wallet!



This is a rare opportunity for an exceptional vehicle. To register your interest please do get in touch with a member of the Sales Team.