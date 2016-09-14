loading Loading please wait....
FERRARI Daytona

car description

Variant: 365 GTB/4 Dick Lovett are delighted to present this Salon Prive Concourse winning 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB, presented in Rosso Bordeaux with a Nero Leather interior.

Affectionately known as the Daytona, we are confident that this is one of THE best examples on the market today.

This rare example of the Daytona with a Plexiglass nose has covered just short of 45,000 miles and also has the ultra-rare factory order for air conditioning.

This car has a superb history file and even comes complete with the original tool kit, delivery manuals and wallet!

This is a rare opportunity for an exceptional vehicle. To register your interest please do get in touch with a member of the Sales Team.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    416973
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > Daytona
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    YOW413J
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    1971
  • Mileage
    44945 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 1971
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4.4
£779,990

The Copse,Swindon,Frankland Road
SN5 8YW
United Kingdom

