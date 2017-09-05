Penned by the Ferrari style centre in collaboration with Pininfarina, the new California T is a sophisticated prancing horse grand tourer with a beautifully ergonomic and sumptuously handcrafted interior. The California T boasts classic Ferrari proportions: the shape of its flanks is inspired by the 250 Testa Rossa’s famous pontoon-fender styling, with the front wing line stretching back towards the compact, muscular rear and bringing an aerodynamic sleekness and movement to the sides. A completely new engine that, in a world first, combines the instantaneous response to commands, blistering performance, impressive torque and signature sound typical of a conventional Ferrari power unit with the fuel efficiency of a turbo. The 3855cc V8 punches out 560 bhp and maximum torque of 755 Nm in 7th gear. Despite delivering an extra 70 bhp and a massive 49% more torque, fuel consumption has fallen by 15% from the previous California.
The Ferrari California T offered here at Hofmann’s is a 2015 “15 plate” having covered a mere 13,400 miles. This stunning two owner was supplied new by HR Owen South Kensington, London and is finished in Grigio Silverstone with Grigio Scuro Diamond style leathe
ferrari california t alloy-wheels carbon leather v8 italian fast rwd supercar petrol 2wd
Coxon House, Newtown Road
Henley-on-Thames, RG9 1HG, Oxfordshire
United Kingdom
Ferrari has been busy celebrating its 70th anniversary throughout 2017, ...
As we close in on the automotive frenzy that is the Monterey Car Week, R...