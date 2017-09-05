car description

Penned by the Ferrari style centre in collaboration with Pininfarina, the new California T is a sophisticated prancing horse grand tourer with a beautifully ergonomic and sumptuously handcrafted interior. The California T boasts classic Ferrari proportions: the shape of its flanks is inspired by the 250 Testa Rossa’s famous pontoon-fender styling, with the front wing line stretching back towards the compact, muscular rear and bringing an aerodynamic sleekness and movement to the sides. A completely new engine that, in a world first, combines the instantaneous response to commands, blistering performance, impressive torque and signature sound typical of a conventional Ferrari power unit with the fuel efficiency of a turbo. The 3855cc V8 punches out 560 bhp and maximum torque of 755 Nm in 7th gear. Despite delivering an extra 70 bhp and a massive 49% more torque, fuel consumption has fallen by 15% from the previous California.

The Ferrari California T offered here at Hofmann’s is a 2015 “15 plate” having covered a mere 13,400 miles. This stunning two owner was supplied new by HR Owen South Kensington, London and is finished in Grigio Silverstone with Grigio Scuro Diamond style leathe