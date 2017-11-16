Ferrari California T HS

loading Loading please wait....
Blu Tour De France Metallic with Cuoio Leather Interior, Nero and Cuoio Dashboard, Nero Carpets, Cuoio Stitching, Nero Headlining, 20” Forged Painted Alloy Wheels with Aluminium Brake Callipers, Air Conditioning, Full Electric Heated Seats with Driver Memory, Power Hood, Hard Top, Front and Rear Parking Distance Control with Rear Parking Camera, Electro-Chromatic Rear View Mirror, Special Handling Package, Carbon Fibre Steering Wheel and LED’s, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Yellow Rev Counter, Foldable Rear Seats, TPMS, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, Stereo System with CD Player and Security System with NavTrak.

  • Ad ID
    407662
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > California
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    223015
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    1900 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2017
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4
£159,995

77 High Street,Lyndhurst,
SO43 7PB
United Kingdom

