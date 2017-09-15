loading Loading please wait....
FERRARI CALIFORNIA T 2dr Auto [HELE]

£156,000
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: FERRARI Model: CALIFORNIA Trim: T 2dr Auto [HELE] Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9765 Engine Size: 4000 Ext Color: Nero Daytona

Nero Carpets,Apple Carplay,Alcantara Door Panels,Yellow Brake Calipers,Front Grille with Chromed Edges,Carbon Fibre Driver Zone and LEDs,Alcantara Central Tunnel,Daytona Style Seats,Cavallino Stitched on Head Restraints in Giallo,High Emotion Low Emission,Scuderia Ferrari Shields,Magneride Dual Mode Suspension,Aluminium Driver and Passenger Footrest,Yellow Rev Counter,20'' Forged Diamond Alloy Wheels,Full Electric Seats,Foldable Rear Seats Backrest,High Power Hi-Fi System,Giallo Stitching,Alcantara Seat Stripes,Tyre Pressure Measurement,Balance of Service Plan Until April 2023

  • Ad ID
    327825
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > California
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    9765 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4000
  • Engine Model
    4000
Graypaul Ferrari Birmingham
Solihull, B904GT, West Midlands
United Kingdom

