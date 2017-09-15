FERRARI CALIFORNIA T 2dr Auto [HELE]

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: FERRARI Model: CALIFORNIA Trim: T 2dr Auto [HELE] Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3948 Engine Size: 4000 Ext Color: Rosso Corsa
Bordeaux Carpets,Apple Carplay,Front Grille with Chromed Edges,Carbon Fibre Driver Zone and LEDs,Yellow Brake Calipers,Carbon Bridge,Carbon Fibre Cup Holder,Rosso Safety Belts,Carbon Fibre Dashboard Inserts,Daytona Style Seats,Leather Lower Dashboard,Cavallino Stitched on Headrest in Rosso,Sport Exhaust Pipes,High Emotion Low Emission,Scuderia Ferrari Shields,Magneride Dual Mode Suspension,Auto Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors,Parking Camera,Aluminium Driver and Passenger Footrest,Yellow Rev Counter,20'' Forged Diamond Alloy Wheels,Full Electric Seats,Rosso Stitching,Tyre Pressure Measurement,Balance of Service Plan Until November 2022
Graypaul Ferrari Birmingham
Solihull, B904GT, West Midlands
United Kingdom
