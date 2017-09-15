loading Loading please wait....
FERRARI CALIFORNIA T 2dr Auto [HELE]

£157,000
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: FERRARI Model: CALIFORNIA Trim: T 2dr Auto [HELE] Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3948 Engine Size: 4000 Ext Color: Rosso Corsa

Bordeaux Carpets,Apple Carplay,Front Grille with Chromed Edges,Carbon Fibre Driver Zone and LEDs,Yellow Brake Calipers,Carbon Bridge,Carbon Fibre Cup Holder,Rosso Safety Belts,Carbon Fibre Dashboard Inserts,Daytona Style Seats,Leather Lower Dashboard,Cavallino Stitched on Headrest in Rosso,Sport Exhaust Pipes,High Emotion Low Emission,Scuderia Ferrari Shields,Magneride Dual Mode Suspension,Auto Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors,Parking Camera,Aluminium Driver and Passenger Footrest,Yellow Rev Counter,20'' Forged Diamond Alloy Wheels,Full Electric Seats,Rosso Stitching,Tyre Pressure Measurement,Balance of Service Plan Until November 2022

  • Ad ID
    326574
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > California
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3948 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4000
  • Engine Model
    4000
Graypaul Ferrari Birmingham
Solihull, B904GT, West Midlands
United Kingdom

