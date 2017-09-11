loading Loading please wait....
» » »

FERRARI CALIFORNIA T 2dr Auto [HELE]

Compare this car
£153,500
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: FERRARI Model: CALIFORNIA Trim: T 2dr Auto [HELE] Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5583 Engine Size: 4000 Ext Color: Bianco Fuji

Accessories

Nero Carpets,Apple Carplay,Roof Finished In Nero,Yellow Brake Calipers,Front Grille With Chromed Edges,Carbon Fibre Driving Zone With LEDS,Carbon Fibre Central Bridge,Exterior Sill Kick In Carbon Fibre,Daytona Style Front And Rear Seats,Cavallino Logo Stitched On Headrests,Sport Exhaust Pipes,'Scuderia' Wing Badges,Magneride Dual Mode Suspension,Navtrak,Aluminium Driver And Passenger Footrests,Special Paint Colour,20'' Forged Painted Alloy Wheels,Instrument Panel In Giallo,Full Electric Seats,Leather Headlining In Nero,High Power HiFi System,Contrast Stitching In Bianco,Daytona Seat Stripes In Nero Alcantara,Tyre Pressure Monitor

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    318337
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > California
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    5583 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4000
  • Engine Model
    4000
Email Dealer >>

Maranello Ferrari Egham
Egham, TW200AX, Surrey
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed