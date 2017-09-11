FERRARI CALIFORNIA T 2dr Auto [HELE]

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: FERRARI Model: CALIFORNIA Trim: T 2dr Auto [HELE] Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5583 Engine Size: 4000 Ext Color: Bianco Fuji
Nero Carpets,Apple Carplay,Roof Finished In Nero,Yellow Brake Calipers,Front Grille With Chromed Edges,Carbon Fibre Driving Zone With LEDS,Carbon Fibre Central Bridge,Exterior Sill Kick In Carbon Fibre,Daytona Style Front And Rear Seats,Cavallino Logo Stitched On Headrests,Sport Exhaust Pipes,'Scuderia' Wing Badges,Magneride Dual Mode Suspension,Navtrak,Aluminium Driver And Passenger Footrests,Special Paint Colour,20'' Forged Painted Alloy Wheels,Instrument Panel In Giallo,Full Electric Seats,Leather Headlining In Nero,High Power HiFi System,Contrast Stitching In Bianco,Daytona Seat Stripes In Nero Alcantara,Tyre Pressure Monitor
Maranello Ferrari Egham
Egham, TW200AX, Surrey
United Kingdom
