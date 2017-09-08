FERRARI CALIFORNIA T 2dr Auto [HELE]

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: FERRARI Model: CALIFORNIA Trim: T 2dr Auto [HELE] Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14639 Engine Size: 4000 Ext Color: Blu Tour De France Metallic
Nero Crapets,Roof Finished In Nero,Yellow Brake Calipers,Chrome Front Grille,Seat Belts In Blu,Cavallino Logo Stitched In Headrests,Carbon Fibre Steering Wheel With LEDS,'Scuderia' Wing Badges,Magneride Dual Mode Suspension,Rear Parking Camera,Instrument Panel In Giallo,20'' Forged Diamond Alloy Wheels,Full Electric Seats,Contrast Stitching In Blu,Tyre Pressure Monitor
Maranello Ferrari Egham
Egham, TW200AX, Surrey
United Kingdom
