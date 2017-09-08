loading Loading please wait....
FERRARI CALIFORNIA T 2dr Auto [HELE]

£147,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: FERRARI Model: CALIFORNIA Trim: T 2dr Auto [HELE] Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14639 Engine Size: 4000 Ext Color: Blu Tour De France Metallic

Accessories

Nero Crapets,Roof Finished In Nero,Yellow Brake Calipers,Chrome Front Grille,Seat Belts In Blu,Cavallino Logo Stitched In Headrests,Carbon Fibre Steering Wheel With LEDS,'Scuderia' Wing Badges,Magneride Dual Mode Suspension,Rear Parking Camera,Instrument Panel In Giallo,20'' Forged Diamond Alloy Wheels,Full Electric Seats,Contrast Stitching In Blu,Tyre Pressure Monitor

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316751
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > California
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    14639 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4000
  • Engine Model
    4000
Maranello Ferrari Egham
Egham, TW200AX, Surrey
United Kingdom

