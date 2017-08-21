Ferrari California presented in Nero Daytona comes with a full Ferrari history from the suppling dealer (last done 04/17) complete with the following specification; Cuoio hide piped in black, electric heated seats with memory, three spoke leather sports steering wheel, satellite navigation, Bluetooth phone connectivity, cruise control, Magneride dual mode suspension, park assist, carbon ceramic brakes, automatic Xenon headlights, Scuderia wing badges, yellow brake calipers, Cobra tracking system and 20" diamond finish alloy wheels. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: Convertible Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 29,000 Fuel Type: Petrol Registered: 2011 (11) Doors: 2 Engine Size: 4.3 Finished in: Nero Daytona
ferrari california reserved black alloy-wheels bluetooth carbon ceramic-brakes cruise-control heated-seats leather petrol sat-nav tracker xenon 2011 italian fast rwd supercar hands-free 2wd
OX12 9LJ,
Oxfordshire
United Kingdom
