loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Ferrari California

Photos Map

car description

Variant name:DD ,Derivative:DD ,Variant: 2+ 2dr F1

Accessories

Dusk sensor,DVD navigation system with 6.5" colour touch screen; USB socket; bluetooth + voice command and 30GB hard drive,Engine start button,Outside temperature gauge,Race Manettino,Remote control boot opening,Speed sensitive power steering,Steering wheel mounted controls,USB port on dashboard,Bi-Xenon headlights and headlight washers,Body coloured bumpers,Daytime running lights,Electric heated/adjustable/retractable door mirrors,LED rear lights,Light sensor,Parking lights,Rain sensor windscreen wipers,Dual zone climate control,Electric front seats,Electric reach + rake adjustable steering column,Fold down rear ski hatch,Folding rear seatbacks,Front head restraints,Isofix rear child seat preparation,Lockable glovebox,Anti-lock brake system,Carbon-Ceramic brakes,Driver and passenger airbags,Electronic parking brake,Retractable side airbag,Stability and traction control,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Anti theft alarm,Navtrak vehicle tracking system,Remote central locking,Transponder key,Launch control

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    418091
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > California
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    22DPR
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2009
  • Mileage
    30000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2009
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4.3
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£84,950

62 Boucher Road,Belfast,
BT126LR
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!