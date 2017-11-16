loading Loading please wait....
Used condition, Franchise approved, Nationwide delivery

Rosso Corsa, Crema Leather, Nuovo Rosso carpets, AFS system, Giallo brake calipers, Carbon Fibre rear panel, Cruise control, Cinture Rot (Rosse) coloured safety belts, Crema Leather central tunnel, Crema Daytona style electric front seats with Daytona style inserts, High emotion low emission, Ferrari iPod connection, Carbon Fibre driver zone + LEDs, 'Scuderia Ferrari' shields, Magneride dual-mode suspension, Internal/external electrochromic mirrors, Navtrak anti-theft system, Parking camera, Front and rear parking sensors, Aluminium driver and passenger pedals and footplate, 20" Sport Diamond cut rims, Hi-Fi system, Rosso coloured stitching

  • Ad ID
    414440
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > California
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    24340 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4297
£103,950

Ring Road, Lower Wortley
Leeds
United Kingdom

