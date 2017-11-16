loading Loading please wait....
Used condition, Franchise approved, Only One Previous Owner

Blu Tour De France, Cuoio Leather, Nero carpets, Giallo brake calipers, Nero Prancing horse stitched on headrests, High emotion low emission, Carbon Fibre driver zone + LED's, 'Scuderia Ferrari' shields, Navtrak anti-theft system, 20" Forged Diamond cut rims, Full electric front seats, Foldable rear seats backrest, Filo Speciale Nero coloured special stitching, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Vehicle personalization plate

  • Ad ID
    403921
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > California
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Mileage
    1690 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3855
