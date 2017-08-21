Ferrari > California

Variant name:DD ,Derivative:DD ,Variant: T 2dr Auto [HELE]
Cruise control,DVD navigation system with 6.5" colour touch screen; USB socket; bluetooth + voice command and 40GB hard drive,Electric speed sensitive power steering,Engine start button,Front and rear parking sensors,Infotelematic system with maps navigation,Race Manettino,Satellite navigation system,Bi-Xenon headlights,Electric heated door mirrors,LED rear lights,Rain and light sensors,Dual zone air conditioning,Electric seats,Fold down rear ski hatch,Folding rear seatbacks,Anti-lock Brake System and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution,Carbon-Ceramic brakes,Electronic stability control,Retractable side airbag,Traction control,Two stage dual front airbags,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Anti theft alarm,Transponder key,Battery saver function,Launch control
62 Boucher Road,Belfast,
BT126LR,
United Kingdom
Ferrari has been busy celebrating its 70th anniversary throughout 2017, ...
As we close in on the automotive frenzy that is the Monterey Car Week, R...