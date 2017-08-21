loading Loading please wait....
Ferrari California

£169,900
car description

Variant name:DD ,Derivative:DD ,Variant: T 2dr Auto [HELE]

Accessories

Cruise control,DVD navigation system with 6.5" colour touch screen; USB socket; bluetooth + voice command and 40GB hard drive,Electric speed sensitive power steering,Engine start button,Front and rear parking sensors,Infotelematic system with maps navigation,Race Manettino,Satellite navigation system,Bi-Xenon headlights,Electric heated door mirrors,LED rear lights,Rain and light sensors,Dual zone air conditioning,Electric seats,Fold down rear ski hatch,Folding rear seatbacks,Anti-lock Brake System and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution,Carbon-Ceramic brakes,Electronic stability control,Retractable side airbag,Traction control,Two stage dual front airbags,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Anti theft alarm,Transponder key,Battery saver function,Launch control

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305893
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > California
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    GGZ4802
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    250 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3.9
62 Boucher Road,Belfast,
BT126LR,
United Kingdom

