FERRARI CALIFORNIA HGTE 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: FERRARI Model: CALIFORNIA Trim: HGTE 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 8034 Engine Size: 6000 Ext Color: Nero Daytona
Nero Alcantara Carpets,Red Brake Calipers,Carbon Ceramic Brakes,HGTE Handling Pack,iPod Connection,'Scuderia' Wing Badges,Navtrak,Front And Rear Park Assist,Full Electric Seats,Bose HiFi System,Contrast Stitching In Grigio Chiaro,(Cherished Plate Not Included)
Maranello Ferrari Egham
Egham, TW200AX, Surrey
United Kingdom
Ferrari has been busy celebrating its 70th anniversary throughout 2017, ...
As we close in on the automotive frenzy that is the Monterey Car Week, R...