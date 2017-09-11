loading Loading please wait....
FERRARI CALIFORNIA HGTE 2dr

£155,000
Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: FERRARI Model: CALIFORNIA Trim: HGTE 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 8034 Engine Size: 6000 Ext Color: Nero Daytona

Nero Alcantara Carpets,Red Brake Calipers,Carbon Ceramic Brakes,HGTE Handling Pack,iPod Connection,'Scuderia' Wing Badges,Navtrak,Front And Rear Park Assist,Full Electric Seats,Bose HiFi System,Contrast Stitching In Grigio Chiaro,(Cherished Plate Not Included)

  • Ad ID
    318339
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > California
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    8034 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    6000
  • Engine Model
    6000
Maranello Ferrari Egham
Egham, TW200AX, Surrey
United Kingdom

