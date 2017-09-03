Ferrari California 4.3 Convertible 2+2 F1

car description

The Ferrari California is a grand touring sports car, it is a two-door 2+2 hard top convertible powered by a front-mid mounted naturally aspirated 4.3-litre V8. Finished in stunning Nero Daytona with the sought after Daytona Seats finished in Cuoio Hide this particular high spec example offers excellent value for money. This car is prepared by our award winning workshop to the very highest standards. This vehicle is also supplied with 12 months MOT. All of our cars also have a pre-sale 111 point check to ensure they meet our very high preparation standard. Cuoio Leather Sat Nav Reversing Camera Daytona Style Seats Scuderia Wing Shields Automatic Adaptive Xenon Lights with Wash Ceramic Brakes Yellow Brake Calipers Electric Memory Seats Heated Seats Lumbar Support Leather Central Tunnel and Armrest Bluetooth Phone Prep USB Audio Interface iPod Connection Yellow Rev Counter Nero Stitching Tyre Pressure Monitoring System Folding Mirrors Park Distance Control Auto Dimming Interior Mirror Electrically Adjustable Steering Wheel Ferrari Embossed Headrests 20" Anthracite Alloys with Ferrari Crests On-Board Computer Dual Climate Control.