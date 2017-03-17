loading Loading please wait....
» » »

FERRARI CALIFORNIA 4.3 2dr Auto

Compare this car
£89,950
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: FERRARI Model: CALIFORNIA Trim: 4.3 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 23000 Engine Size: 4300 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Metallic Grigio Silverstone, Upgrades - Carbon Fibre Driving Zone/Steering Whl/Crown/LEDs, AFS Frontlight System, Brake Calipers in Red, Cruise Control, iPod Installation, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Magneride Dual Mode, Diamond Finished 20 Wheel Rims, Yellow Rev Counter, Daytona Style Seat Trim (Front), Daytona Style Seat Trim (Rear), Carbon Steering Wheel with Upper Crown/LED, Red Strip in Seats, 4 Seater, 5+ owners, Last serviced on 17/03/2017 at 21,121 miles, Full service history, Standard Features - Alarm, Upholstery Leather. 4 seats, Rybrook has over 70 years experience in the prestige car industry, 89,950

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    328671
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > California
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    23000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4300
  • Engine Model
    4300
Email Dealer >>

Rybrook Specialist Cars
Solihull, B945NH, West Midlands
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed