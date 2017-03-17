FERRARI CALIFORNIA 4.3 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: FERRARI Model: CALIFORNIA Trim: 4.3 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 23000 Engine Size: 4300 Ext Color: Grey
Metallic Grigio Silverstone, Upgrades - Carbon Fibre Driving Zone/Steering Whl/Crown/LEDs, AFS Frontlight System, Brake Calipers in Red, Cruise Control, iPod Installation, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Magneride Dual Mode, Diamond Finished 20 Wheel Rims, Yellow Rev Counter, Daytona Style Seat Trim (Front), Daytona Style Seat Trim (Rear), Carbon Steering Wheel with Upper Crown/LED, Red Strip in Seats, 4 Seater, 5+ owners, Last serviced on 17/03/2017 at 21,121 miles, Full service history, Standard Features - Alarm, Upholstery Leather. 4 seats, Rybrook has over 70 years experience in the prestige car industry, 89,950
Rybrook Specialist Cars
Solihull, B945NH, West Midlands
United Kingdom
