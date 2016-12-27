loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Ferrari California 30/30 - 2 2

Compare this car
£119,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Vehicle Description 2012 Ferrari California 30/30 - 2 plus 2. Presented in Rosso Corsa with Crema daytona leather seats and Rosso carpets. Factory options on this car include; Yellow calipers, Yellow rev counter, magnaride suspension, 20" diamond cut alloy wheels, Scuderia wing shields, leather arm rest, leather centre tunnel, special stitching, coloured seat belts, cruise control, TPMS, front and rear parking sensors. Also included with this car is the balance of the Ferrari 7 year service plan. A fantastically specified example in the ultimate colour combination.

Accessories

ferrari california 30 2 yellow alloy-wheels cruise-control leather parking-sensor rosso-corsa 2012 italian fast red rwd supercar petrol 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223598
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > California
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    9722 mi
Email Dealer >>

Arget Business Centre, Bircholt Road, Parkwood Industrial Estate
Maidstone, ME15 9YY, Kent
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed