Ferrari California 30/30 - 2 2

car description

Vehicle Description 2012 Ferrari California 30/30 - 2 plus 2. Presented in Rosso Corsa with Crema daytona leather seats and Rosso carpets. Factory options on this car include; Yellow calipers, Yellow rev counter, magnaride suspension, 20" diamond cut alloy wheels, Scuderia wing shields, leather arm rest, leather centre tunnel, special stitching, coloured seat belts, cruise control, TPMS, front and rear parking sensors. Also included with this car is the balance of the Ferrari 7 year service plan. A fantastically specified example in the ultimate colour combination.