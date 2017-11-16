loading Loading please wait....
FERRARI CALIFORNIA 3.9 T T Convertible 2dr Petrol Automatic (273 g/km, 552 bhp)

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: FERRARI Model: CALIFORNIA Trim: 3.9 T T Convertible 2dr Petrol Automatic (273 g/km, 552 bhp) Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5800 Engine Size: 3855 Ext Color: Red

Solid Rosso corsa, STUNNING 1 OWNER CALIFORNIA T WITH SUPERB SPECIFICATION,COMES WITH SERVICE PLAN TILL DECEMBER 2021,TWO TONE BODY WITH NERO ROOF & ROSSO CORSA BODY,NERO CARPETS,EXTENDED CARBON FIBRE INCLUDING DRIVER ZONE WITH LEDS,DASH INSERTS,SILL KICKS & BRIDGE,SCUDERIA SHEILDS,YELLOW CALIPERS & REV COUNTER, Upgrades - Additional CD Reader, Daytona Style Seats, Heat-Insulating Windscreen, Alloy Wheels-20in Diamond-cut Forged, Black External A Pillars, Scuderia Ferrari Shields on Fenders, Carbon Fibre Central Tunnel, Carbon Fibre Dashboard Inserts, Carbon Fibre Driver Zone + LEDs Steering Wheel, Embroidered Prancing Horse on Headrests, Exterior Sill Kick in Carbon Fibre, Sport Exhaust Pipes, Front and Rear Parking Cameras, Yellow Rev Counter, Two Tone Exterior, Foot Rest in Aluminium, Interior Leather Colour for Seat Backrest, 1 owner, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - Maps Navigation, Cruise Control, DAB Radio, Dual Zone Air Conditioning System, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Touch Screen 6.5in, Anti Theft Alarm, Anti Theft Satellite System + 1 yr Subscription, Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Engine Start Button on Steering Wheel, Full Electric Seats, Infotelematic System, Radio/USB, Rain Sensor, Upholstery - Leather, F1 - Trac (Traction Control System), Bi - Xenon Headlamps with DRL Function, Heated seats, LOW RATE FINANCE AVAILABLE , FREE AA COVER, FULLY HPi CLEAR , MILEAGE CHECKED. 4 seats, Comes with 2 keys , Ferrari car cover & smart touch trickle charger , factory navitrack tracker, OVER 80 HPI CHECKED VEHICLES IN STOCK,LOW RATE FINANCE & PCP AVAILABLE SAME DAY,FREE AA COVER, 154,995 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    411403
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > California
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    5800 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3855
  • Engine Model
    3855
£154,995

Large Motor Company
Newbury, RG145SH, Berkshire
United Kingdom

