FERRARI CALIFORNIA 2 PLUS 2 Semi Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: FERRARI Model: CALIFORNIA Trim: 2 PLUS 2 Semi Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 10000 Engine Size: 4297 Ext Color: Blue

6 Month RAC Warranty as standard! Specialist Finance and PCP deals! We welcome any part exchange! All cars viewed inside our 60 car showroom! Eagle Automotive ltd are delighted to offer for sale this simply stunning Ferrari California finished in Blue with full quilted Ivory leather interior. This car is as you would expect. Spotless inside and out. it boasts a full Ferrari service history and has just been serviced. She also boasts the full Ferrari 7 year service plan and warranty. This car needs to be seen to be believed. We offer fantastic rates of finance and PCP. Nationwide delivery. We welcome any part exchange. For out of hours please call, whatsapp or email Kris on 07834021269. Please note our adverts are only as accurate as the specification check carried out

  • Ad ID
    421598
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > California
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    10000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4297
  • Engine Model
    4297
Eagle Automotive.co.uk
Billericay, CM120BT, Essex
United Kingdom

