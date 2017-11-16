FERRARI CALIFORNIA 2 Plus 2 F1

Accessories

California 2 Plus 2 F1 4.3 2dr Convertible Semi Auto Petrol,Here at Victoria Cars we are delighted to offer this stunning Ferrari California 2+ F1 Finished in Nero Daytona Metallic with Bordeaux leather interiorThe car is packed with factory extras which include, 20' diamond cut alloy wheels, rear view camera, Handling Pack Special, navigation system, Giallo Modena brake calipers, Handling Special Sport Grilles, premium sound system, climate control and parking sensorsFinance packages are available please contact us for a personal quoteFEATURES:Driver ConvenienceDusk sensorDVD navigation system with 6.5" colour touch screen, USB socket, bluetooth + voice command and 30GB hard driveEngine start buttonOutside temperature gaugeRace ManettinoRemote control boot openingSpeed sensitive power steeringEntertainmentSteering wheel mounted controlsUSB port on dashboardExterior FeaturesBi-Xenon headlights and headlight washersBody coloured bumpersDaytime running lightsElectric heated/adjustable/retractable door mirrorsLED rear lightsLight sensorParking lightsRain sensor windscreen wipersInterior FeaturesDual zone climate controlElectric front seatsElectric reach + rake adjustable steering columnFold down rear ski hatchFolding rear seatbacksFront head restraintsIsofix rear child seat preparationLockable gloveboxSafetyABSCarbon-Ceramic brakesDriver and passenger airbagsElectronic parking brakeRetractable side airbagStability and traction controlTyre pressure monitoring systemSecurityAnti theft alarmNavtrak vehicle tracking systemRemote central lockingTransponder keyTechnicalLaunch control