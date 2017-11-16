FERRARI CALIFORNIA 2+ 2dr F1 Semi Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: FERRARI Model: CALIFORNIA Trim: 2+ 2dr F1 Semi Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 30000 Engine Size: 3855 Ext Color: SILVER
Dusk sensor,DVD navigation system with 6.5'' colour touch screen; USB socket; bluetooth + voice command and 30GB hard drive,Engine start button,Outside temperature gauge,Race Manettino,Remote control boot opening,Speed sensitive power steering,Steering wheel mounted controls,USB port on dashboard,Bi-Xenon headlights and headlight washers,Body coloured bumpers,Daytime running lights,Electric heated/adjustable/retractable door mirrors,LED rear lights,Light sensor,Parking lights,Rain sensor windscreen wipers,Dual zone climate control,Electric front seats,Electric reach + rake adjustable steering column,Fold down rear ski hatch,Folding rear seatbacks,Front head restraints,Isofix rear child seat preparation,Lockable glovebox,Anti-lock brake system,Carbon-Ceramic brakes,Driver and passenger airbags,Electronic parking brake,Retractable side airbag,Stability and traction control,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Anti theft alarm,Navtrak vehicle tracking system,Remote central locking,Transponder key,Launch control
Charles Hurst Specialist Car Division - Bentley
BT126LR
United Kingdom
Nov 16, 2017