2016 (65) FERRARI CALIFORNIA CONVERTIBLE 3.9 DD 2DR SEMI AUTOMATIC

car description

DESCRIPTION

We are delighted to offer you another great example of the Ferrari California T, which is 2016 / 65 Registered, in Grigio Titanio Metallic, with Nero Interior. Having covered only 7,500 Miles by 3 Careful Owners from New.



EXTERIOR

The gleaming exterior is presented to you in a stunning colour combination, unusual Grigio Titanio Metallic featuring the Nero Roof, and Contrasting Rosso Calipers, which is in an immaculate condition all around.



INTERIOR

The interior is upholstered in Nero Alcantara and Leather featuring Rosso Stitching throughout perfectly complimenting the exterior. Also features extensive Carbon Fibre specification. The interior is in an immaculate condition.



SPECIFICATION

The California T already has a extensive specification, yet this example is widely enhanced by the following options:



Exterior in Grigio Titanio Metallic

Interior in Nero

Apple Carplay

Backbone Style Seats

Backbone Style Rear Seats

Two-Tone Body Work Nero DS

Brake Calipers in Rosso

Additional CD Reader

Carbon Fibre Driver Zone + LEDs

Leather and Alcantara Interior Trim in Nero

Colour Upon Request for Alcantara Upper Tunnel in Nero

Carbon Fibre Central Tunnel

Carbon Fibre Cup Holder

Carbon Fibre Dashboard Inserts

Carbon Fibre Outer Sill Kick

Prancing Horse Embroidered on Headrests

Sport Exhaust Pipes

Floor Mats with Embroidered Logo

Heat-Insulating Windscreen

"Scuderia Ferrari" Shields on Fenders

Magneride Dual Mode Shock Absorber System



SERVICE HISTORY & MOT



1st Service 10/11/2016 - Ferrari Main Dealer

2nd Service 21/11/2017 - Ferrari Main Dealer



The Ferrari Factory Warranty expires on the 30th October 2019.



The car is not due for its first MOT until 3rd April 2019.



We have all the original Manuals, other Reference Material, and 2 Keys.



