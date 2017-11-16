20" Forged Diamond Alloys, Carbon Fibre Driver Zone + LEDs, Carbon Fibre Central Bridge, Carbon Fibre Dashboard Inserts, Daytona Style Seats, Magneride Dual Mode Suspension, Apple CarPlay, Leather Central Tunnel, Beige Interior, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Black Carpet, Yellow Brake Calipers, Just Serviced, Ferrari 7 Year Free Servicing Package Until April 2022, Ferrari Manufacturers Warranty Until April 2019, Immaculate Example!
Carbon Ceramic Brake System (CCM3), Performance Launch control, Infotelematic System With Maps Navigation, 6.5 Inch Touch Screen, Bluetooth Audio Streaming & DAB Radio, Cruise Control, Electric Heated Side Mirrors With Automatic Closure, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Dual Zone Air Conditioning System, Bi-Xenon Headlamps + DRL Function, Rear Lights With LEDs, Rain & Lighting Sensors, Full Electric Seats, F1 Gearbox With Dual Clutch Transmission, Race Manettino, Engine Start Button On Steering Wheel, USB Plug On Central Tunnel, Tyre Pressure & Temperature Monitoring System, Foldable Rear Seats Backrest/Ski Passage, High Emotion Low Emission (HELE).
romans international 2015 ferrari california t black alloy-wheels air-con band-a bluetooth carbon ceramic-brakes cruise-control leather parking-sensor sat-nav warranty xenon italian fast rwd supercar petrol hands-free 2wd
Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom
Nov 16, 2017
Sep 26, 2017