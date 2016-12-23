loading Loading please wait....
» » »

2013 Ferrari California Ferrari California Edition 30 Carbon Fibre Interior Inlays 20 inch Alloys Carbon Fibre Driving Zone Sports Exhaust

Compare this car
£117,900
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

John Holland Winner of Dealer's Dealer of the Year at the National Car Dealer Awards 2014/15 is delighted to offer this beautiful one off Ferrari California Edition 30. Not to be confused with a standard California the Edition 30 boasts an extra 30bhp and weighs 30kgs less than its more cumbersome counterpart, which is not lost on this car with an incredible specification that includes the special Fiorano Handling Package. Presented in Bianco Avus with contrasting Charcoal Extended Leather with Special Contrast Stitch, Dark Grey Special Order Dash complimented with a full programme of Carbon Fibre Inlays. Probably the best specification we have seen includes 20" Diamond Sport Alloy Wheels, Front and Rear Park Assist, Electrochromatic Interior and Exterior Mirrors, Special Fiorano Handling Package including 10mm Lowered Sports Suspension, Rear Diffuser, Sports Exhaust, Front Aero Lip Spoiler, Special Order Colour Programme, including Gloss Black Roof, Exterior Door Mirrors, Vents, Carbon Fibre Door Handles and Fuel Filler Cap, Centre Tunnel Trimmed in Leather, Carbon Fibre Driving Zone with LEDS, Carbon Dash, Carbon Bridge, Carbon Vents, Daytona Seats Front and Rear, Sports Exterior

Accessories

2013 ferrari california edition 30 carbon fibre interior inlays 20 inch alloy-wheels driving zone sports exhaust white bluetooth cruise-control heated-seats leather sat-nav italian fast rwd supercar petrol hands-free 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    222256
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > California
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    11427 mi
Email Dealer >>

Meadowhall Riverside, Meadowhall Road
Sheffield, S9 1BW, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed