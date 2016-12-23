2013 Ferrari California Ferrari California Edition 30 Carbon Fibre Interior Inlays 20 inch Alloys Carbon Fibre Driving Zone Sports Exhaust

car description

John Holland Winner of Dealer's Dealer of the Year at the National Car Dealer Awards 2014/15 is delighted to offer this beautiful one off Ferrari California Edition 30. Not to be confused with a standard California the Edition 30 boasts an extra 30bhp and weighs 30kgs less than its more cumbersome counterpart, which is not lost on this car with an incredible specification that includes the special Fiorano Handling Package. Presented in Bianco Avus with contrasting Charcoal Extended Leather with Special Contrast Stitch, Dark Grey Special Order Dash complimented with a full programme of Carbon Fibre Inlays. Probably the best specification we have seen includes 20" Diamond Sport Alloy Wheels, Front and Rear Park Assist, Electrochromatic Interior and Exterior Mirrors, Special Fiorano Handling Package including 10mm Lowered Sports Suspension, Rear Diffuser, Sports Exhaust, Front Aero Lip Spoiler, Special Order Colour Programme, including Gloss Black Roof, Exterior Door Mirrors, Vents, Carbon Fibre Door Handles and Fuel Filler Cap, Centre Tunnel Trimmed in Leather, Carbon Fibre Driving Zone with LEDS, Carbon Dash, Carbon Bridge, Carbon Vents, Daytona Seats Front and Rear, Sports Exterior