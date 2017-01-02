2010 Ferrari California 2 2

Ferrari California Additional Information Stunning Nero Daytona with Nero leather with red stitching. Full Ferrari service history, immaculate throughout. Windsock (never used) untouched tool kit. Full cleaning kit. Touch screen sat nav, reversing camera, iPod and Bluetooth, LED carbon steering wheel. Factory fitted Scuderia shields. Yellow rev counter.
2010 ferrari california 2 red bluetooth carbon fsh ipod leather sat-nav 2017 italian fast rwd supercar petrol hands-free mp3 2wd
Merlin House, Oakcroft Road
Chessington, KT9 1RH, London
United Kingdom
