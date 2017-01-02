loading Loading please wait....
2010 Ferrari California 2 2

POA
car description

Ferrari California Additional Information Stunning Nero Daytona with Nero leather with red stitching. Full Ferrari service history, immaculate throughout. Windsock (never used) untouched tool kit. Full cleaning kit. Touch screen sat nav, reversing camera, iPod and Bluetooth, LED carbon steering wheel. Factory fitted Scuderia shields. Yellow rev counter.

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224737
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > California
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    22000 mi
Merlin House, Oakcroft Road
Chessington, KT9 1RH, London
United Kingdom

