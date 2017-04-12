HGTS pack, Alcantara Leather Lovely example left hand drive Ferrari 612 Scaglietti finished in Blue Oltremare with Tan Leather interior, also has the HGTS pack. Having completed 61,516 km (38,224 miles) this is an excellent family car and has recently had a major service carried out by ourselves
