Ferrari 612 Scaglietti

£76,000
car description

HGTS pack, Alcantara Leather Lovely example left hand drive Ferrari 612 Scaglietti finished in Blue Oltremare with Tan Leather interior, also has the HGTS pack. Having completed 61,516 km (38,224 miles) this is an excellent family car and has recently had a major service carried out by ourselves

Accessories

HGTS pack, Alcantara Leather

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258644
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 612
  • Mileage
    38224 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5748
Epsom, Surrey
United Kingdom

