Ferrari 612 Scaglietti

£95,000
car description

Yellow Brake Calipers, Dark Painted Alluminium, Daytona Seats, Heated Seats, GTS Package (19'' rims), Scuderia Wing Shields, Navtrak Antitheft System, Yellow Rev Counter, Pirelli Tyres

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258642
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 612
  • Mileage
    26000 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5748
Epsom, Surrey
United Kingdom

