2008 (57) FERRARI 612 COUPE 5.7 SCAGLIETTI 2DR

car description

DESCRIPTION



AMARI is delighted to offer you this stunning example of the Ferrari 2008 / 57 Registered Left Hand Drive Ferrari 612 Scaglietti One to One Spec, in Nero Daytona, with Sabbia Leather Interior having covered 12,972 miles by 2 Owners.



EXTERIOR



The exterior is presented to you in Nero Daytona, which is in an unblemished and excellent condition.



INTERIOR



The interior is upholstered in Crema Leather, throughout with Daytona Style Seats, which really complements the dark Nero exterior. The interior in excellent condition.



SPECIFICATION



The Ferrari 612 already has a huge specification, however it is enhanced by the following options:



Nero Daytona

Sabbia Hide with Nero Piping

One to One Specification

Panoramic Glass Roof

Mannetino Steering Wheel with Engine Start Button

Bose Audio with Media System

Parking Camera

Electrochromic Rear View Mirror

Daytona Style Seats

Carbon Interior Trim

Coloured Upper Dashboard

Leather Parcel Shelf

Giallo Rev Counter

TV Tuner

Ball Polished Modular Wheels

Front and Rear Parking Sensors

Ceramic Brakes

Scuderia Ferrari Shields

Giallo Brake Calipers



HISTORY



The service history is as follows:



23/03/2010 - 4,116 KM - Ferrari Main Dealer

12/07/2011 - 6,210 KM - Ferrari Main Dealer

28/12/2012 - 9,003 KM - Ferrari Main Dealer

06/08/2014 - 11,215 KM - Ferrari Main Dealer

11/03/2015 - 13,200 KM - Ferrari Main Dealer

10/08/2016 - 14,871 KM - Ferrari Main Dealer (H.R. Owen)

14/08/2017 - 20,573 KM - Ferrari Main Dealer (Stratstone)



The MOT is not yet due until the 10th May 2018.



WHEELS, BRAKES & DISCS



The car is presented with Yellow Brake Calipers.



The wheels are presented with Pirelli P-Zero's all around:

Front: 245 x 40 x ZR19

Rear: 285 x 40 x ZR19



Tread Depths are:

Front Right: *mm

Front Left: *mm

Rear Right: *mm

Rear Left: *mm



The car comes with Service Book, 2 Keys and other Documents.



To make an appointment to view, please call our customer services team on 01772 663777.



Viewing strictly by appointment.



Prior to offering for sale, all cars are subject to the AMARI Inspection, a stringent 170 point investigation of the car cosmetically, electrically and mechanically.



Our resident master technicians attend to all issues prior to offering the car for sale, using the very latest and best diagnostic equipment, state of the art tools and methods.



Our highly qualified master technicians can carry out servicing on all road cars, from the standard family hatch back to the latest Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin... We are the only independent dealer with full Ferrari SDX Diagnostics and the Lamborghini LARAS Diagnostics systems.



Our fully equipped workshop enables us to attend to any electrical, and mechanical issues, from intricate electrical repairs and renewals, to brake disc Skimming and air conditioning recharging.



Before collection all cars go through our exhaustive detailing process (can take up to three days) using only the worlds finest Swissvax products, carried out by our professional certified Swissvax trained technicians, covering every aspect of the car inside and out.



Collection and delivery throughout the UK can be offered through the most reputable manufacturer championed company who use only the very latest covered car transporters with extensive experience of transporting cars across the world.



Vehicles are supplied with a three month warranty *Exclusions Apply.



We offer part exchange and finance facility on most cars.



AMARI Lifestyle Limited T/As AMARI SuperCars is authorised & Regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (663066)