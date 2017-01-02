2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti

car description

Ferrari 612 Scaglietti Additional Information We are pleased to offer this immaculate January 2005 Manual Ferrari 612 Scaglietti finished in Rosso Corsa with Crema seats which have Rosso inserts and Rosso piping. This striking vehicle also features a Rosso coloured dash, lower trim panel and steering wheel with Cream leather headlining. Red carpets, red brake calipers, factory Scuderia wing shields and rear parking sensors. To further enhance this unique vehicle, it has 20" 599 wheels fitted and the HGTS rear anti-roll bar handling pack.