2005 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti

POA
car description

Ferrari 612 Scaglietti Additional Information We are pleased to offer this immaculate January 2005 Manual Ferrari 612 Scaglietti finished in Rosso Corsa with Crema seats which have Rosso inserts and Rosso piping. This striking vehicle also features a Rosso coloured dash, lower trim panel and steering wheel with Cream leather headlining. Red carpets, red brake calipers, factory Scuderia wing shields and rear parking sensors. To further enhance this unique vehicle, it has 20" 599 wheels fitted and the HGTS rear anti-roll bar handling pack.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224736
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 612
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    28500 mi
Merlin House, Oakcroft Road
Chessington, KT9 1RH, London
United Kingdom

