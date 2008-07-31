car description

Variant: GTB Fiorano Ferrari's 599 GTB is the successor to the Ferrari 575M - but it is much more than just a more powerful and faster grand touring car.



The 599 GTB's engine is derived from the 6.0-litre V12 in the Enzo, producing 612bhp in this guise. Power is delivered through the company's 'F1 SuperFast' automated manual transmission - at the time, the quickest-shifting gearbox Ferrari had ever made.





This stunning Ferrari 599 GTB has covered 28,800 miles from new, and is presented in excellent condition. It is finished in Grigio Silverstone Metallizato with Bordeaux hide stitched red. Its history file records the full service history to date.



The interior specification includes full Bordeaux leather seat, Carbon driving zone with LED steering wheel and Yellow finished rev counter. Carbon ceramic brakes and Red calipers, Scuderia wing shields. Becker stereo with sat nav, and Navtrak tracking system. Front and rear parking sensors. Electric seats, Bose hi fi system.

Service history as follows:

Delivered new by Graypaul on 31.07.2008

18.01.2010 Annual service by Graypaul @5595m

14.01.2011 Annual service by Graypaul @9661m

22.05.2013 12,500 service by Dove House @11998m

21.05.2014 Annual service by Rardley motors @16955m

22.05.2015 Annual service by Rardley motors @19857m

27.05.2016 Annual service by Rardley motors @21546m

30.05.2017 25,000 service by Dove House @23100m



We can think of no other GT car with such accomplished all-round ability, and such breathtaking performance that it puts many newer supercars to shame.



The Ferrari 599 GTB is a tremendous grand tourer, and we strongly recommend a test drive of this example to experience its breadth of capabilities.



For more information, or to arrange an appointment, please contact our sales team on 01474 874555.