loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

FERRARI 599 GTO

Map

Accessories

Alluminum Brake Calipers, Bose Hifi System, Carbon Fiber Headlight Bucket, Cascade Telematic Navi System, Coloured Safety Belts, Coloured Upper Dashboard in "Blu Scurro", Dedication Plate in Silver, Door Sill Cover in Carbon, Driver Seat Adjustment Device, Elegant Interior Trimming, Engine Covers in Carbon Fibre, Interior 3d Fabric Colour, Interiors in Alcantara, Lateral Dash Insert in Carbon, Leather Upholstery in "Blu", Legal Roll Bar, Racing Seats in "Sedili Taglia Large 360CH Str", Rear Parking Sensors, Two Colour Painting in "Colore Non Disponibile", Two Tone Body Painting, iPod Connection 5999 cc, ABS, Speed-sensitive power steering, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Carbon-ceramic Brake, Dual Two-Stage Airbags, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Electrically Operated and Heated Exterior Mirrors, Side Airbags, Battery Conditioner, LED rear lights, CST Traction Control with F1-TRAC System, MagneRide shock absorber System (SCM2), Tyre repair kit, Manettino, Rain/Light sensor, Engine start button on steering wheel, Key with transponder integrated anti-theft alarm and remote control for opening doors and tailgate

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403353
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 599
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    174201
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2010
  • Mileage
    6004 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2010
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    6
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£629,990

The Copse,Swindon,Frankland Road
SN5 8YW
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!