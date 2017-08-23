Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano

car description

We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this very low mileage example of the Ferrari 599 GTB, which is presented in Nero Daytona with Nero Hide with contrasting Bordeaux Stitching. STANDARD EQUIPMENT Anti Locking Brakes, Driver and Passenger Airbags, Climate Control, Navigation System with Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, Remote Central Locking with Alarm Immobiliser, Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Front and Rear Parking Sensing, Fully Electrically Adjustable Seats with Lumbar Support, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System. OPTIONAL EXTRAS Seat Backrests finished in Hide, Yellow Brake Calipers, Carbon Ceramic Braking System, Daytona Style Seating, Giallo Rev Counter, iPod Connection, Scuderia Ferrari Shields, Navtrak Anti-theft System, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, 20" Monolithic Alloy Wheels, Electrically Adjustable Front Seating, Nero Leather Headlining, BOSE Hi-Fi. TRANSMISSION F1 Style Transmission ENGINE CAPACITY 5999 STANDARD POWER (BHP) 612 PRICE £129,850