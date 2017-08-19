loading Loading please wait....
Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano

£124,850
MAKE Ferrari MODEL 599 GTB Fiorano COLOUR Grey YEAR 2007/07 MILEAGE 19000 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this exceptional Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano F1. Finished in Grigio Silverstone with Nero Interior. STANDARD EQUIPMENT Anti Locking Brakes, Driver and Passenger Airbags, Climate Control, Navigation System with Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, Remote Central Locking with Alarm Immobiliser, Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Front and Rear Parking Sensing, Fully Electrically Adjustable Seats with Lumbar Support, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System. OPTIONAL EXTRAS Ferrari Scuderia Shields, Daytona Style Seating, Front and Rear Parking Sensors. TRANSMISSION F1 Style Gearbox ENGINE CAPACITY 5999 STANDARD POWER (BHP) 612 EMISSIONS (CO 2 ) 490 PRICE £124,850

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305424
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 599
  • Mileage
    124850 mi
The Foundry, 26 High Street, Bramley
Bramley, GU5 0HB, Surrey
United Kingdom

