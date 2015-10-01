FERRARI 599 GTB Fiorano F1 Semi Auto

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: FERRARI Model: 599 Trim: GTB Fiorano F1 Semi Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 19883 Engine Size: Ext Color: Rosso Corsa
FACTORY OPTIONS: Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Bose Sound System, Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Carbon Fibre Drivers Zone + LED's, Carbon Fibre Trim, CD Player, Climate Control, Front and Rear Park Sensors, Full Electric Sports Seats, Ipod Integration, Leather and Carbon Sports Steering Wheel, Lumbar Support, Navigation System, Red Rev Counter, Remote Locking, Scuderia Wing Shields, Supplied new in the Middle East, Tyre Pressure Monitoring Warning Lamp, Upgraded F1 Gearbox, Yellow Calipers, VAT Qualifying.
Kahn Automobiles
Bradford, BD14SX, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Dec 15, 2015