Ferrari - 599 Fiorano F1 - 2008

DETAILSFirst registration: 06/2008Colour: Bordeaux Red (Ruby Extra Red)Frame no.: ZFFFD60B000161506 Plate: ** 350ARPrevious owners: 2.- Valid overhaul: yes (carried out on 11/2016)Registered: yesSTANDARD EQUIPMENT/SPECIALS:CALY: Yellow brake caliper CCMD: Carbon ceramic braking systemDAYI: Daytona seat leather upholstering type 4609DSH5: Coloured 4609 leather plank top areaIENST: Yellow instrument panelNAV1: - navigation system LEDS: Carbon steering wheel + leds LOGO: - Ferrari shieldNDSP: Note on disposal PARK: Rear parking sensor PNTO: Paint colour out of range RIM4: HGTE Split wheelsRUFI: 4609 leather car roofSHF1: 4609 leather rear benchHGTE: HGTE Kit extra-series installedNumber of keys (with remote): 2.• The seller guarantees the accuracy of mileage • The filled out maintenance booklet is availableMounted tyres: Summer tyres• Aluminium rims, 20"• Front tyres, 5.3 mm• Rear tires, over 4.8 mmCondition:Cabin condition: Professional cleaning: cleaned seats, floor mats and cabinPrevious damage: NoMechanical defects: NoElectrical defects: NoPaint: Partially repainted, no colour differences - high gloss (light taps of crushed stone on the frontal part) Lights: Without anomaliesMaintenance:Yes, the maintenance booklet is availableDeadlines: All inspections have been respected, as required by maintenance booklet (of the official dealer)- Carbon ceramic brakes (€10,000) at 62,000 km- Clutch and distribution (€5,000) at 63,477 km. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Sinopoli (Reggio Calabria), or in Madonna di Campiglio (Trento), Italy.