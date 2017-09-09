2012 Ferrari 599 GTO

car description

To be OFFERED AT AUCTION at RM Sotheby's Ferrari – Leggenda e Passione event, September 9, 2017.Estimate:€425,000 - €500,000 . Single ownership and under 3,000 km from new. Ferrari Classiche certifiedFinished in desirable Rosso Corsa with a matte Grigio Silverstone roof over a Nero interior, chassis number 174698 was built for the 2012 model year and delivered new to its current and only owner, a Ferrari collector based in Switzerland, where it has resided alongside a handful of other significant cars wearing the Cavallino Rampante. Rosso Corsa and matte Grigio Silverstone over Nero is considered to be the quintessential colour combination for the 599 GTO. Not only was it the colour combination the car was introduced in back in 2010, but one that harkens back to its spiritual predecessor, the 288 GTO. Developed from lessons learned from the track-only 599XX, the 599 GTO offered massively increased performance over the standard 599 GTB. Ferrari claimed that it was their fastest-ever road car, capable of lapping their Fiorano test track in 1:24, making it even faster than the Ferrari Enzo. Tipping the scales at 1,605 kilograms, almost 100 kg less than the 599 GTB, the 599 GTO can sprint from a standstill to 100 km/h in under 3.3 seconds, leading onwards to a top speed of over 335 km/h. Only 599 examples were produced, all destined for Ferrari's best clients, and the car was sold out from the moment it was announced.It presents in exceptional condition both inside and out, thanks to having been driven less than 3,000 km from new. Furthermore, it is also offered with Ferrari Classiche certification, confirming that is maintains all of its original mechanical components, and is presented today just as it left the factory. A staple of any top-quality Ferrari collection, the 599 GTO is truly one of the most remarkable road-going Ferraris of the 21st century, and this example will not disappoint even the most discerning of collectors.•Unico proprietario, meno di 3.000 chilometri•Certificata Ferrari Classiche Carrozzeria Rosso Corsa, tetto Grigio Silverstone opaco e interni Nero, questa 599 GTO (telaio numero 174698) è stata costruita nel 2012. Consegnata nuova al suo unico, nonché attuale, proprietario, un collezionista Ferrari che risiede in Svizzera, è stata conservata insieme ad altri modelli mitici del Cavallino Rampante. L'abbinamento cromatico di questa versione, Rosso Corsa e Grigio Silverstone, è unanimemente considerato il migliore possibile per questo modello. E non solo per il fatto che la 599 GTO è stata lanciata così nel 2010, ma anche perché è una citazione della precedente 288 GTO. Sviluppata grazie all'esperienza maturata con la 599XX, la GTO 599 raggiunge prestazioni notevolmente superiori rispetto alla 599 GTB. La Ferrari stessa la definì la 'Rossa' stradale più veloce di sempre; in grado di girare a Fiorano in 1:24, batte addirittura la Enzo. La GTO 599 brucia lo 0-100 km/h in meno di 3,3 secondi, raggiungendo una velocità massima di oltre 335 km/h. Con soli 599 esemplari prodotti, tutti destinati ai migliori clienti della Casa di Maranello, le vetture disponibili sono andate esaurite sin dal momento dell'annuncio. È in condizioni eccezionali, sia interne che esterne, anche grazie alla percorrenza inferiore ai 3.000 chilometri. Accompagnata dalla certificazione Ferrari Classiche, che ne conferma l'originalità di tutti i suoi componenti meccanici, viene riproposta oggi nelle stesse condizioni in cui lasciò la fabbrica. Un modello fondamentale per collezioni Ferrari di prima qualità, la 599 GTO è sicuramente una delle auto del Cavallino Rampante più importanti del XXI secolo. E questo esemplare, in modo particolare, non deluderà anche i collezionisti più esigenti. To view this car and others currently consigned to this auction, please visit the RM website at rmsothebys.com/.