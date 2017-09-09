2011 Ferrari 599 SA Aperta

car description

To be OFFERED AT AUCTION at RM Sotheby's Ferrari – Leggenda e Passione event, September 9, 2017.Estimate:€1,100,000 - €1,400,000 . 4,300 km from new. Desirable and seldom-seen Bianco Fuji over blue colour scheme. One of just 80 examples built. Application for certification submitted to Ferrari ClassicheIn homage to the 80th anniversary of Pininfarina, Ferrari decided to produce just 80 examples of the new, limited edition 599 convertible, the SA Aperta, for its very best clients. At its heart was the 6.0-litre V-12 engine sourced from the 599 GTO, capable of producing 661 bhp, which was at the time Ferrari's most powerful street engine offered to date. Even though the car shares many of the components of the hardcore 599 GTO, it is slightly softer and more comfortable to drive, making it more liveable on long journeys and giving it a more friendly personality overall – ideal in the drop-top companion to the 599 GTO.Exceptionally well outfitted by its original owner, this 599 SA Aperta boasts a number of desirable options to make it stand out from its fellow Apertas. In addition to its stunning colours of Bianco Fuji over a blue leather and Alcantara interior, the car is outfitted with blue wheels, windshield trim and rear buttresses, along with a blue roof to match the interior. Inside, driver and passenger are greeted by blue-painted sill plates, with matching blue-painted dashboard trim. Trimmed in blue leather with matching Alcantara seat inserts, the interior theme is carried through to the cabin with white seat piping, thin-line inserts and further white trim on the dashboard. In addition to the white tachometer, the car also boasts the optional fire extinguisher, along with carbon fibre trim on the centre console and steering wheel with LED shift lightsOffering 599 GTO levels of performance along with the thrills of open air motoring, the 599 SA Aperta is a wonderful driver's Ferrari, boasting all the performance and comfort that one would expect from a modern grand tourer. Having travelled just 4,300 km from new, this well-equipped example is an excellent addition to any collection not only for its rarity, but also for the sublime driving experience it provides.•4.300 km totali•Carrozzeria Bianco Fuji con gli interni blu, abbinamento attraente e inusuale •Uno dei soli 80 esemplari costruiti• Domanda di certificazione presentata a Ferrari ClassicheIn omaggio all'80° anniversario della Pininfarina, Ferrari decise di produrre solo 80 esemplari numerati della sua nuova 599 cabriolet, la SA Aperta. Una serie limitata dedicata ai suoi migliori clienti in cui il pezzo forte era il motore 6 litri, V-12, proveniente dalla 599 GTO che, con i suoi 661 cavalli, all'epoca è stato il motore Ferrari più potente di sempre. Nonostante condivida molti componenti con la GTO, l'Aperta risulta leggermente più morbida nel complesso e offre una maggior comodità di guida, ciò la rende più piacevole nei lunghi viaggi. Caratteristica che le dà una personalità meno estrema e rende, questa scoperta, una perfetta compagna della 599 GTO.Superequipaggiata dal primo proprietario, questa Ferrari vanta una serie di optional che la rende unica rispetto alle altre Aperta. Oltre ai colori straordinari, Bianco Fuji con interni in pelle e Alcantara blu, l'auto ha cerchioni, montanti anteriori e posteriori blu, oltre al tettuccio blu che fa pendant con gli interni. Nell'abitacolo, conducente e passeggero sono accolti dai batticalcagno verniciati in blu, che richiamano gli inserti della plancia. Interni rivestiti in pelle dello stesso colore, con riporti di Alcantara in tinta, l'abbinamento cromatico nell'abitacolo è completato dai fili che disegnano i sedili, ma anche da inserti sottili e dettagli della plancia, tutti rigorosamente bianchi. Anche il tachimetro è bianco. Fornita anche di estintore, che era optional. Non mancano inoltre gli inserti in fibra di carbonio sulla consolle centrale e al volante, con le spie del cambio a LED.La 599 SA Aperta offre prestazioni equiparabili a quelle della GTO, ma con l'emozione unica della scoperta. Una meravigliosa Ferrari per veri piloti, ha tutte le qualità sportive e di comfort che ci si aspetta da una granturismo moderna. Dopo aver percorso appena 4.300 km, questo esemplare, molto ben equipaggiato, rappresenta un'eccellente aggiunta per qualsiasi collezione. Non solo per la sua rarità, ma anche per la sublime esperienza di guida che offre. To view this car and others currently consigned to this auction, please visit the RM website at rmsothebys.com/.