2008 Ferrari 599 Gtb Fiorano F1

Ferrari 599 Additional Information One of only two red right hand drive 599's on the market, low mileage at just over 10,000. Full service history, Power warranty, full carbon interior. Serviced by us. Amazing car, values are only strengthening. Ferrari indoor car cover, battery conditioner and full tool kit. This Car looks fantastic in this colour combination.
Merlin House, Oakcroft Road
Chessington, KT9 1RH, London
United Kingdom
