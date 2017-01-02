loading Loading please wait....
2008 Ferrari 599 Gtb Fiorano F1

car description

Ferrari 599 Additional Information One of only two red right hand drive 599's on the market, low mileage at just over 10,000. Full service history, Power warranty, full carbon interior. Serviced by us. Amazing car, values are only strengthening. Ferrari indoor car cover, battery conditioner and full tool kit. This Car looks fantastic in this colour combination.

2008 ferrari 599 gtb fiorano f1 red carbon fsh rhd warranty 2017 italian fast rwd supercar petrol coupe v12 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224730
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 599
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    10600 mi
Merlin House, Oakcroft Road
Chessington, KT9 1RH, London
United Kingdom

