Ferrari 575 F1 Ferrari

According to the Certificate of Conformity or "Birth Certificate" still with the car, an essential piece of paper if the car was ever to be exported, the car was completed on the Tuesday 16th July 2002. It was transported to the UK by truck to Ferrari UK/Maranello Concessionaires Ltd in Egham Surrey, and in turn delivered to the Ferrari agents in Hampshire ,Meridien Modena in Lyndhurst for their customer Mr Oliver Barnes ,who became the first owner on the 1st August 2002.The then list price of £154,350 excluding delivery charges number plates -£2,245.00 and road tax which was added to with the F1 gearbox £7,200.00 ,dark blue seat stitching (STC1)£180.00 and aluminium grey brake callipers (CALA)£594.00. Purchased nine months later by Mr Paul Hogart on the 9th May 2003. The third owner ,Mr Michael Finn, bought the car on the 1st August 2005, with some 20,000 miles, using Stratstone Manchester to maintain the car for him. The penultimate owner ,Mr Douglas Smith bought the car on three years later on the 31st July 2008 with 25,100 miles ,from the Ferrari agents Stratstone of Manchester, who continued to maintain the car whilst in his ownership. The last owner from London, bought the c