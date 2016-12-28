loading Loading please wait....
2004 Ferrari 575M Maranello

$445,000 (£363,698.50)
car description

2004 Ferrari 575M Maranello, S/N, ZFFBV55A240134699, USA example, Argento Nurburgring with black carbon fibre/leather sport seats, 5.75 litre V12 front engine, 6 speed manual transmission, Fiorano handling package, 19 inch modular wheels, leather rear shelf, aluminum brake calipers, factory navigation, delivered new December 3, 2003 by Miller Motorcars, extensive service history file, fresh September 2016 major/belt servicing performed by Boston Sportscar, all original owner’s manuals, spare keys and remotes, exceptional condition throughout, one of what is believed to be fewer than 100 6 speed manual 575M imported by Ferrari North America.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223698
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 575
  • Year
    2004
  • Mileage
    7600 mi
37  Chestnut  Street
Needham, 2492, Alabama
United States

