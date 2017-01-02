loading Loading please wait....
» » »

2003 Ferrari 575M

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Ferrari 575M Additional Information Beautiful example of a 2003 model Ferrari 575 Maranello presented in classic Rosso Corsa with Nero leather interior. This is a one owner car that has only completed 22,184 km.

Accessories

2003 ferrari 575 m red 1-owner leather rosso-corsa 2017 italian fast rwd supercar petrol 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224722
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 575
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    13784 mi
Email Dealer >>

Merlin House, Oakcroft Road
Chessington, KT9 1RH, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed