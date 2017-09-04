2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello F1 coupe

2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello coupe, USA example, S/N ZFFBV55A020130096, Pininfarina designed aluminum body, 322 Rosso Corsa with cuoio, 5.75 litre normally aspirated V12 front engine, F1 semi-automatic “paddle shift” transmission, Daytona style electric seats, Scuderia fender shields, red brake calipers, delivered new December 2, 2002 via Ferrari of Long Island, original owner’s manuals and leather pouch, spare keys, tool case, belt service complete fall 2016, exceptional condition throughout.
left-hand-drive 2002 ferrari 575 m maranello f1 coupe red leather rosso-corsa v12 italian fast rwd supercar petrol 2wd
