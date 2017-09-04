loading Loading please wait....
2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello F1 coupe

$150,000 (£115,710)
car description

2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello coupe, USA example, S/N ZFFBV55A020130096, Pininfarina designed aluminum body, 322 Rosso Corsa with cuoio, 5.75 litre normally aspirated V12 front engine, F1 semi-automatic “paddle shift” transmission, Daytona style electric seats, Scuderia fender shields, red brake calipers, delivered new December 2, 2002 via Ferrari of Long Island, original owner’s manuals and leather pouch, spare keys, tool case, belt service complete fall 2016, exceptional condition throughout.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310275
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 575
  • Year
    2002
  • Mileage
    4100 mi
37  Chestnut  Street
Needham, 2492, Alabama
United States

