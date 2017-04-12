2001 (X) RHD Ferrari 550 Maranello; finished in Rosso Corsa with Crema Full Leather Interior; Six-Speed Manual Gearbox, Red Carpets, Scuderia Ferrari Shields. This car has only covered 20,000 miles and comes with full Ferrari Service History. Includes original service book/wallet, keys and remotes. Last serviced in July 2016 (enclosed serviced records).
ferrari 550 maranello red 6-speed fsh manual rhd rosso-corsa 2001 italian fast rwd supercar petrol 2wd
Sterling House, Langston Road
Loughton, IG10 3TS, Essex
United Kingdom
Silverstone Auctions has consigned a limited edition Ferrari 550 Maranel...
In 1996, Ferrari made what many considered to be a controversial U-turn ...