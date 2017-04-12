loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Ferrari 550 Maranello

Compare this car
£199,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

2001 (X) RHD Ferrari 550 Maranello; finished in Rosso Corsa with Crema Full Leather Interior; Six-Speed Manual Gearbox, Red Carpets, Scuderia Ferrari Shields. This car has only covered 20,000 miles and comes with full Ferrari Service History. Includes original service book/wallet, keys and remotes. Last serviced in July 2016 (enclosed serviced records).

Accessories

ferrari 550 maranello red 6-speed fsh manual rhd rosso-corsa 2001 italian fast rwd supercar petrol 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258482
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 550
  • Year
    2001
  • Mileage
    20000 mi
Email Dealer >>

Sterling House, Langston Road
Loughton, IG10 3TS, Essex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed