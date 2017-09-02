loading Loading please wait....
FERRARI 550 MARANELLO - GRIGIO TITANIO METALLIC

POA
Information 1998 – FERRARI 550 MARANELLO LHD (GRIGIO SILVER METALLIC) – 55,000 Miles Manual, LHD, Silver Coachwork, Full Leather Interior, Original Black Carpets, Fully Electric Seats, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Climate Control, 18" Alloy wheels, Sony Upgraded Sound system, Sports Mode, ASR, Brass Steel Gated Gear Shifter, Full Ferrari Service History - Fully Documented Service History with a Recent Service, Original Tool Kit Interested In Vehicle Print Vehicle Details Back To Index

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309648
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 550
  • Year
    1997
  • Mileage
    55000 mi
393-395 Hendon Way
London, NW4 3LP, London
United Kingdom

