Information 1998 – FERRARI 550 MARANELLO LHD (GRIGIO SILVER METALLIC) – 55,000 Miles Manual, LHD, Silver Coachwork, Full Leather Interior, Original Black Carpets, Fully Electric Seats, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Climate Control, 18" Alloy wheels, Sony Upgraded Sound system, Sports Mode, ASR, Brass Steel Gated Gear Shifter, Full Ferrari Service History - Fully Documented Service History with a Recent Service, Original Tool Kit Interested In Vehicle Print Vehicle Details Back To Index
ferrari 550 maranello grigio titanio metallic silver alloy-wheels asr fsh manual 1997 italian fast traction-control grey rwd supercar petrol 2wd
393-395 Hendon Way
London, NW4 3LP, London
United Kingdom
Silverstone Auctions has consigned a limited edition Ferrari 550 Maranel...
In 1996, Ferrari made what many considered to be a controversial U-turn ...