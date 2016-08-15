2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta Pininfarina

18" Split Rims, Large Racing Seats In Nero With Carbon Fibre Backing, Becker 6 Disc Changer, Nero Carpets, Fully Ferrari Classiche Certified, Matching Unused 2 Open Face Ferrari Helmets, Convertible Top, Tyre Pump Kit, Tool Kit, Recently Serviced, Previously Owned By A Director Of Ferrari, 1 Owner From New, Number 140 Of 448 Cars Worldwide, Low Mileage, Fastidiously Maintained, UK Registered, Great Investment, Impeccable World Class Example!
Carbon Fibre Instrument Cluster, Carbon Fibre Centre Console, Carbon Fibre Gear Knob, Carbon Fibre Door Sills, Leather & Carbon Fibre Steering Wheel, Scuderia Shields.
